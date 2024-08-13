Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Himalaya Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 11,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

