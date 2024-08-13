Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 73300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Honey Badger Silver alerts:

Insider Activity at Honey Badger Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,860.00. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.