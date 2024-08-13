Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

HON traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.73. 3,728,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $202.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

