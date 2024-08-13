Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $130.93 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.55 or 0.00014019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $130.93 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00073783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,317,738 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

