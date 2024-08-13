Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HBANM stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.