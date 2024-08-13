Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HBANM stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $23.98.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.