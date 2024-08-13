Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,377. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.