Huobi Token Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and $340,729.09 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

