HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.85. HUYA shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 1,629,752 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in HUYA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

