Hydro One (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE:H opened at C$43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.18. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.89.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

