IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $4.90 to $5.40. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 1010819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
