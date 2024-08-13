ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $133.83 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,012,607,633 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

