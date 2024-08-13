Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist bought 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at $796,546.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

