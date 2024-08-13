Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday.
Shares of IMCR opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
