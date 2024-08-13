InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 989.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Up 5.5 %

InFinT Acquisition stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. InFinT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 165,722.2% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

