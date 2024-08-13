Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $10,351.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,689,145.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,126 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $499,915.66.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $7,406.62.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $110,372.57.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $420,532.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $31,417.44.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 14,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,245. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,962,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

