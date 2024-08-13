Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE TOU traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$60.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The company has a market cap of C$21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.36.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.21.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

