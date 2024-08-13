Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 380,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,800. The company has a market cap of $488.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,015 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 61.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alector by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

