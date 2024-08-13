Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janice Chaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.09. 417,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PTC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in PTC by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

