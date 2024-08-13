Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.13. The stock had a trading volume of 269,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

