Insider Selling: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Sells 12,666 Shares of Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MOS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 3,679,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 181,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

