Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $30,990.96 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,990.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,782.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

