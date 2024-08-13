Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 11,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

