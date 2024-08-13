Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $335,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

