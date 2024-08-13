Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658,888. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.