Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of INSM opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

