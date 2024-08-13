Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2-118.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.78 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Intapp Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 935,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

