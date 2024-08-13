Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 3.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 22,316,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 51,657,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 125,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 912,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 236,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

