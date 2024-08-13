Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after purchasing an additional 606,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,086,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.