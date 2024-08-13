Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Intellicheck from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.30 on Monday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

