Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.21

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 626561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
INTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
