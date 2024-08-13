International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in International Business Machines by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. 2,149,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

