InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.33%.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
