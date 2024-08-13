Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $470.49

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $470.49 and last traded at $466.52, with a volume of 94255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

