Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

