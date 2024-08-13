Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 218,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,510. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.