Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 36,285 shares.The stock last traded at $32.93 and had previously closed at $32.61.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,172,000 after buying an additional 344,206 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

