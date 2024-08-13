Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 230,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.