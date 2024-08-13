Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,855,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 247,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,614,000.

Shares of RSPD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. 13,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

