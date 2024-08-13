Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,337,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 347.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 871,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 676,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.77. 3,639,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,306. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

