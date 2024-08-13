Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,826. The company has a market cap of $277.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

