Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 28,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 2,499 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130,614 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 502,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

