Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 28,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 2,499 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 502,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
