Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the average daily volume of 3,589 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 552,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 1,366,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

