iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 2.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 583,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,812,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get iQIYI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.