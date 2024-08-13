iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,998,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

