iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.64. 1,210,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,388. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.