iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.03. 4,293,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.94 and its 200-day moving average is $525.59.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

