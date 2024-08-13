iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.92 on Tuesday, hitting $545.03. 4,293,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,304. The firm has a market cap of $470.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

