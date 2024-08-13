iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

