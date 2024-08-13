iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 470,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

