iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 96,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,606. The firm has a market cap of $953.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.